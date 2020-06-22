Thunder Bay Art Gallery cancels 2020 garden tour due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery has cancelled this year's garden tour fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual tour raises funds for the gallery's education and exhibition programming; in a media release, the gallery stated it has raised more than $100,000 over the last 10 years.

The art gallery said the loss of revenue is a concern, but another initiative has been launched to help make up the deficit of funds.

The gallery is currently selling Garden Tour T-shirts, which can be ordered online. The promotion will run until July 19, and shirts will be available for pickup at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery starting on July 13.

Donations can also be made via the gallery's web page.

The art gallery said it plans on resuming the garden tour next year.