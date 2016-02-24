Skip to Main Content
Don't place garbage, recycling on snowbanks: City of Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay

CBC News
The City of Thunder Bay is reminding people not to place their garbage or recycling on snowbanks on collection days.

The city said crews aren't permitted to climb on snowbanks to retrieve items.

Garbage bags or cans, and bags of recycling, should be placed at the end of driveways, a metre from the road, where they'll be visible to collection crews.

