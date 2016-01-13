Thunder Bay residents can put third item out for garbage collection this week

Thunder Bay residents will be allowed to put a third item out for garbage collection this week without a tag, the city said.

According to the city, the temporary increase applies only to the first collection day after Labour Day.

After that, garbage collection in the city will return to normal, with residents allowed to put two items out on collection days.

A third item can only be placed if it has a bag tag included; the tags can be purchased from the city.

The city put the two-item limit in place in 2017.