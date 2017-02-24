Thunder Bay garbage collection limit temporarily increasing
The City of Thunder Bay, Ont., is temporarily increasing its residential garbage collection limit, for one week.
The limit increase only applies on the first collection day following the Victoria Day holiday of May 20.
No tag will be required for a third garbage item that's put out for collection.
However, the city is encouraging people to try and reduce waste by using the six R's:
- Rethink: Think about waste before you buy, and avoid 'disposable' products
- Refuse: Say no to plastic bags in stores – bring your own
- Reduce: Make use of reusable containers and bags
- Reuse: Donate reusable items to charitable organizations and thrift shops
- Repair: Fix items instead of replacing them
- Recycle as much as possible
For more information, visit thunderbay.ca/waste