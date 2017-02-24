Thunder Bay garbage collection limit temporarily increasing

The City of Thunder Bay, Ont., is temporarily increasing its residential garbage collection limit, for one week.

The limit increase only applies on the first collection day following the Victoria Day holiday of May 20.

No tag will be required for a third garbage item that's put out for collection.

However, the city is encouraging people to try and reduce waste by using the six R's:

Rethink: Think about waste before you buy, and avoid 'disposable' products

Refuse: Say no to plastic bags in stores – bring your own

Reduce: Make use of reusable containers and bags

Reuse: Donate reusable items to charitable organizations and thrift shops

Repair: Fix items instead of replacing them

Recycle as much as possible

For more information, visit thunderbay.ca/waste