Garbage collection cancelled in Thunder Bay due to winter storm

Due to the recent winter storm in northwestern Ontario, officials with the city of Thunder Bay say curbside garbage and recycling collection has been cancelled for Friday.

Residents in areas of the city who were expecting to have their garbage collected on Friday morning are asked to put their garbage out again for collection on Sunday, December 30.

Any missed recycling items can be placed at the curb on the next scheduled recycling collection day.

All other collection dates remain unchanged.

Residents are encouraged to check the city's website for their Waste Collection calendar.