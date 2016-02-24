Big snowfall forces City of Thunder Bay to reschedule garbage collection

Curbside garbage and recycling collection for the City of Thunder Bay has been rescheduled as a result of the heavy snowfall received over the past few days.

Collection that was supposed to take place on Monday is now rescheduled for Saturday and pick-up for Tuesday will now take place on Sunday, January 5.

City officials announced the changes on social media.

More snow is expected as Thunder Bay and the surrounding area have been under a snowfall warning since the weekend.

According to city officials, all other garbage and recycling collection will take place according to the regular schedule.