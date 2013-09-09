Fort William Historical Park reopens to the public

Fort William Historical Park (FWHP) has reopened to the public after being closed for more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FWHP will be running on reduced hours - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday - and entrance fees have been lowered to $5 per person.

Scheduled, guided tours for groups of up to 10 people are being offered, and the Cantine Restaurant will be open, but with reduced seating indoors and on the patio.

"Since we have been able to return to the fort, staff have been working hard to prepare the site," Sergio Buonocore, FWHP general manager, said in a statement.

"This has included de-winterizing all the exhibits and buildings, grounds maintenance, installing a number of new health and safety measures, and adjusting the site, programs and services to help ensure the health and safety of our staff and visitors."

FWHP has implemented measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, and reducing the number of visitors in the park at one time.

High-traffic areas, such as washrooms, are also being cleaned more frequently, FWHP said.