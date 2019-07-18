Fort William First Nation, Ont., home completely destroyed by fire

A home in Fort William First Nation, just outside Thunder Bay, Ont., has been completely destroyed by a fire, which started just after midnight on Thursday.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived to find the home at 783 Grand Point Road fully engulfed in flames.

Although water was quickly applied to the house to prevent the blaze from spreading, firefighters said the home was ultimately destroyed.

Officials said Thursday there were no injuries and everyone in the home made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.