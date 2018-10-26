FWFN Chief Collins reminds Premier Ford to 'not forget' about Indigenous people

Wearing a shirt that recognizes the partnership between Fort William First Nation and Resolute Forest Products pulp and paper mill on Thursday, Chief Peter Collins reminded the Ontario Premier of the contribution First Nations people make to the success of the province's economy.

Ford visited Thunder Bay on Thursday to show support for Resolute's investment of more than $53 million into their northwestern Ontario operations.

Chief Collins addressed the crowd at the Thunder Bay pulp and paper operation by first welcoming and congratulating the Premier on his election, but quickly took the opportunity to ask the premier to not "forget about us, the First Nation people."

"We have a strong commitment," Collins added. "We have a strong legacy and we are willing to work to make sure that our communities are prosperous along with Ontario."

He said in 1999, Fort William made the decision to invest and help build a structure for Resolute and develop the land for the Thunder Bay Sawmill, which helped create a strong partnership since then.

"[It's] very functional, very successful, very rewarding for our community and the surrounding areas," Collins said.

With "close to 1000 people working in our community day in and day out," Collins reminded Premier Ford that Fort William First Nation contributes to the success of the province's economy and therefore should not be forgotten.

"I look at your mandate about economic development [and] that partnership needs to be created with First Nation people," Collins said. "We are successful ... and we want to be part of that driving economy."

"We need to work together."

The premier told Collins that he "couldn't agree more. We can't do this without your community. It would be impossible.'