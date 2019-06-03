Fort William First Nation calls for Thunder Bay mayor's removal from police board

Fort William First Nation (FWFN) is calling for Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro to be removed from the city's police services board.

In a letter addressed to board administrator Thomas Lockwood, FWFN CEO Ken Ogima states his community "can no longer sit idle and silent" with regard to the mayor's "consistent ignorance of systemic racism and discrimination."

Ogima writes that his concerns don't extend to the board as a whole; he says overall, he's "extremely pleased" with the board's commitment to acknowledging and addressing systemic racism and discrimination within the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Mauro's conduct, however, is a concern for Ogima, who cites a recent town hall meeting held by Mauro as an example.

At the meeting, the mayor, Ogima writes, "those to share his personal beliefs" about two reports — one by Ontario Indpenendent Police Review Director Gerry McNeilly, and the other by Sen. Murray Sinclair, who was working on behalf of the Ontario Civilian Police Commission — both of which identified systemic racism within the police board, and police service.

The board was temporarily stripped of its power, and Lockwood appointed as an administrator. The board members have since undergone cultural sensitivity and governance training, and had their voting rights restored.

Mauro's beliefs, Ogima writes, "were heard through his use of words which denounced and [cast] a shadow of doubt ... on the two reports by suggesting that 'those guys' and the reports have painted an unfair picture" of Thunder Bay.

Ogima states Mauro, as Thunder Bay mayor, "holds a significant role in moving this city forward." However, his statements about Thunder Bay's reputation "are seen by many" as an insult "to the hard work the current board is undertaking."

Ogima goes on to state Mauro's comments about the reports is "a grotesque slight to the generations of people the reviews speak to including the families impacted by the tragic losses which triggered the need for the reviews."

Ogima writes FWFN is currently partnering with the City of Thunder Bay on a number of initiatives, including the annual Indigenous Peoples' Day gathering, the Community Economic Development Initiative, and the Anti-Racism and Inclusion Coalition.

He asks Lockwood and the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General to step in and remove Mauro from the board.

If Mauro is allowed to remain, Ogima states, "it is my fear that the relationships between my community and Thunder Bay will be severely impacted."

FWFN Chief Peter Collins has also issued a separate call for Mauro to be removed from the police board, and replaced with an Indigenous member.

Celina Reitberger, board chair, has also expressed concern over Mauro's comments about the two reports.

After the statement by Collins, Mauro told CBC News he's "just trying to get a bit of balance into the conversation."

"Somehow it seems that when I try and provide a bit of balance, that people feel I'm being dismissive of the concerns that were raised in the reports and that's not the case," he said.

Mauro said he has no plans to step down from the board.