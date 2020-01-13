Fort William First Nation, Avalon Advanced Materials to collaborate on lithium refinery

Fort William First Nation south of Thunder Bay, Ont., could soon be home to a new lithium refinery.

The Ojibway community has signed a letter of intent with Avalon Advanced Materials for the development of the refinery. The facility would process lithium mineral concentrates from Avalon's Separation Rapids project, north of Kenora, and Rock Tech's Georgia Lake project, northeast of Thunder Bay.

The refinery would produce lithium hydroxide and other lithium battery materials.

Avalon says in a release that a specific location for the refinery has not yet been determined, but construction is expected to begin in 2022.

Aroland signs exploration agreement

Elsewhere in the region, Aroland First Nation has signed an agreement with Silver Spruce Resources Inc. for the mining company to conduct mineral exploration on Aroland territory.

The exploration would take place at Melchett Lake, the company said in a release.

The agreement includes:

A land-values and archeological assessment of the area to identify and protect cultural and heritage sites.

The creation of standards and Indigenous input on land use.

Environmental management.

Aroland would also be able to comment on the company's plans.

The agreement also provides benefits to Aroland, including access to training, employment and compensation, the release said.

No timeline for the project was provided.