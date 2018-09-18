FWFN rallies support for James Street bridge re-opening

Fort William First Nation (FWFN) hopes to rally support for a new project that would re-open the James Street swing bridge to vehicular traffic.

The CN-owned bridge is the most direct route between FWFN and Thunder Bay, but has been closed to vehicles since a fire at the structure five years ago. It continues to be used by trains, and is the subject of an ongoing court battle between CN and the city over who's responsible for the repair and maintenance of the structure.

However, FWFN is now proposing installing a new, permanent, pre-fabricated bridge deck, similar to a bailey bridge. Built by Acrow, the deck would essentially fit over the existing structure, and allow two lanes of traffic to use the bridge, including emergency vehicles.

But, FWFN chief Peter Collins says, it won't happen unless both the city and CN agree.

"We want public pressure, we want political pressure," Collins said at a media conference held at the Thunder Bay side of the bridge on Tuesday morning. "We want everybody to pressure these guys to get their job done and get the access built back into both of our communities."

"We need the support of everybody," he said. "This dragging it out in the court doesn't make sense to me."

The legal battle has been going on for some time. In 2017, an Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruling found CN not responsible for repairing the bridge.

However, the city then went to the Ontario Court of Appeal, which overturned the decision. In a ruling handed down in June of this year, the appeals court ordered CN to repair and re-open the bridge to vehicular traffic.

Safety issue

That has not happened yet. In fact, in July, CN announced its intention to appeal the decision by taking it to the Supreme Court of Canada. There is no guarantee the Supreme Court will agree to hear the case.

"How long is that gonna take?" Collins said of the Supreme Court appeal. "Another five years? 10 years? Who knows. The situation needs to be rectified, and it needs to be rectified now."

The Acrow bridge would cost $5 million to $8 million and could be constructed within 12 weeks Collins said, adding FWFN wants to work with other orders of government and CN to help cover the costs. During the media conference, an Acrow representative said it would have a lifespan of about 75 years.

Collins said the closure of the bridge is a safety issue. Not only do people need to drive a much longer route, which involves using the Thunder Bay Expressway, but they also drive through an intersection that isn't controlled by traffic lights.

In addition, Collins said, access to the FWFN by emergency vehicles is a concern, as they, too, must take the longer route.

City, CN involvement needed

CN has proposed a shared rail deck, which would allow for one lane of vehicular traffic, governed by stop lights. However, Collins said that isn't the solution.

"It just gets to be congested," he said. "When we had one lane open on the bridge before, at quitting time or in the morning time, it just backs everything up, and just becomes utter chaos."

In any case, Collins said the project can't move forward without involvement from both the city and CN.

"I mean, I'm sure the city is going to give us approval on the road access, so it's just a matter of getting everybody on the same page again," he said. "I can't say this enough — we need both of them at the table."

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs renewed calls for CN to repair and reopen the bridge.

"We are confident in the decision of the Court of Appeal, which ruled in favour of the City in June of 2018 and ordered CN to reopen its bridge to all traffic including cars and trucks," Hobbs stated. "The Court of Appeal was clear in its ruling, CN is fully responsible for their bridge and it is up to CN to determine what repairs or upgrades are required to reopen it."

"Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation have been impacted for far too long," the statement continued. "This bridge is an important connection between our communities. We call upon CN to do the right thing and fix their bridge."