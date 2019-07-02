A house in Fort William First Nation was heavily damaged after a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to officials at Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

The city's fire department said they were called about a house fire on Little Lake Road at around 4:15 a.m.

According to a written release, firefighters arrived to a single family bungalow fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said the home's roof collapsed but everyone inside got out safely.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.