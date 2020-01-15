Anishinabek Police request help with FWFN break-in last November

The Anishinabek Police Service is investigating a break-in and theft that happened in Fort William First Nation late last year.

Officers were dispatched to the THP Variety & Gas Bar located at 606 City Road just before 5 am on Nov. 17 following an alarm call.

Two suspects fled the store through the Fort William First Nation community.

Through an ongoing investigation, police obtained video surveillance footage showing a person of interest who may have information to assist with the investigation.

Images from that footage are now being made available to the public in hopes the individual can be positively identified.

Investigators are asking this individual, anyone who recognizes this man or anyone who has information regarding this incident to come forward.

If you have any information that could assist police in locating the person of interest please call the Anishinabek Police Service (807) 625-0232, or provide tips through Crime Stoppers online at www.p3tips.com.