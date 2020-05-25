Drive-through COVID-19 testing scheduled for Fort William First Nation

Fort William First Nation (FWFN) residents will be able to get tested for COVID-19 without leaving their vehicles this weekend.

FWFN, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), and the Superior North EMS Community Paramedicine Program will conduct drive-through testing on FWFN from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.

The testing will take place at FWFN's community hall at 400 Anemki Drive.

"Testing is an important part of the overall response to this pandemic," Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health with the TBDHU, said in a statement. "This testing event will help identify individuals who may be infected with the COVID-19 virus and will provide valuable community level surveillance to help protect the community and to better understand the spread of the virus in this area."

The tests are available to any FWFN resident living in the community, and anyone showing any symptom, even a mild one, is encouraged to get tested.

Appointments are required to be tested at Saturday's event, and walk-ins will not be seen.

To make an appointment, contact the TBDHU at 807-625-5900, or 1-888-294-6630.