FWFN chief calls for Thunder Bay, Ont., mayor's removal from police services board

The chief of Fort William First is calling for Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro to be removed from the city's police services board over Mauro's "persistent failure" to acknowledge the racism experienced by Indigenous people in Thunder Bay.

"It is becoming increasingly apparent that in my opinion we require more immediate and decisive action than what we have currently experienced by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board," Chief Peter Collins said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, I have come to the conclusion that in light of their persistent failure by the Mayor of Thunder Bay to acknowledge, by his actions and words, the seriousness of systemic racism that exists, there is an inherent conflict of interest in the mayor's seat on the Thunder Bay Police Services Board," Collins stated. "I believe it requires that the mayor be removed from the Thunder Bay Police Services Board and be replaced by further Indigenous representation for the immediate future."

Mauro could not be immediately reached for comment.

'An absence of leadership'

The Thunder Bay police services board was stripped of its power late last year after two reports by police oversight committees revealed the existence of systemic racism within the board and the city police force.

One of the reports was authored by Sen. Murray Sinclair, on behalf of the the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, and the second by Ontario Independent Police Review Director Gerry McNeilly. Both reports were released in December 2018.

An administrator was appointed to oversee the board's activities, and board members have since undergone governance and cultural sensitivity training, and their voting rights have been restored.

Mauro has criticized the reports, blaming them for bringing what he said is unfair negative attention to the city.

In his statement, Collins writes he understands the systemic problems faced by the board cannot be addressed overnight.

However, he wrote, "Senator Sinclair was clear on his conclusion that the systemic problems with Thunder Bay Police Service can be traced back to an absence of leadership from the board. This has become more apparent and manifests as lack of real on the ground practical ownership and acknowledgement of the issue and action on it."