Checkpoint going up in Fort William First Nation on Wednesday

A checkpoint is going up in Fort William First Nation (FWFN) Wednesday morning, a measure being put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Chief Peter Collins said the checkpoint will be located on Mission Road and will operate 24 hours a day.

"Folks that don't have any business in [FWFN], we're trying to discourage them from coming into the community right now," Collins said. "That's phase one of our process."

While there haven't been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in FWFN yet, the number of cases in the Thunder Bay area is causing a great deal of concern about the virus.

"I think that's all we talk about lately," Collins said. "Our team is working to try to put measures in place."

"If things get any worse, or something happens here in [FWFN], we're prepared to move to the next phase."

Phase two would likely involve closing arenas and bingo halls in the community, Collins said, and closing the community to anyone who isn't visiting a business there, or is required to go there for employment purposes.

"Phase three will be basically shutting down the whole community if we have to," he said. "But we're not there yet."

"We'll continue to monitor what's going on around the region here and continue to monitor what's going on in our community."

The checkpoint is expected to be in place by about 8 a.m. Wednesday.