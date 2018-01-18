Fort William First Nation businesses to re-open next week

Businesses on Fort William First Nation are re-opening next week, but the community will still remain largely closed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief said Thursday.

The community, located just south of Thunder Bay, closed to non-residents on April 10; only essential workers and residents are allowed in most areas of the community. Checkpoints have been set up, which limit access to non-residents.

Chief Peter Collins said Thursday those measures will remain in place. However, people will be allowed into some areas of the community to access businesses there starting next week.

"On Monday, they'll be open to community members," Collins said. "The gas bars will be open to the general public on Tuesday."

He said the businesses will be allowed to operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

"The message needs to be very clear," Collins said. "Get your gas, your smokes, whatever you need, and then go back to the city. We'll keep everybody safe that way."

No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Fort William First Nation.