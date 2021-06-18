FWFN calls for investigation of possible burial sites on traditional territory

The chief and council of Fort William First Nation (FWFN) are calling on the federal government to fund investigations of three possible burial sites on the community's traditional territory.

"Fort William First Nation and our council are calling for a swift and actionable response from the federal government of Canada," Collins said during Tuesday's media event. "We are demanding that all known [and] suspected burial sites within Fort William treaty territory be investigated for the remains of children."

During the media conference, Collins specified three sites that he wanted to see searched with ground-penetrating radar, including the former St. Joseph's Indian Residential School site on Arthur Street.

Collins also said the grounds of the former Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital (LPH) should be searched.

"We know that they experimented with our kids," Collins said of the LPH.

Finally, Collins called for a search of the site of a former church and cemetery, on FWFN.

"All of our families were exhumed from that site," he said. "We don't know if they got them all, so we're asking for this government to ... make sure that each and every one of those family members were placed in their rightful place in Fort William."

Collins also called for the release of all government and church records pertaining to burial sites.

"Now more than ever, the federal government needs to reinstate the Aboriginal Healing Foundation and provide additional wraparound services, support additional funds to expand programs for survivors, their families, so they have the resources available to them for their journey towards healing from the devastating effects of intergenerational trauma stemming from the Indian residential schools," Collins said.

He said the effects of residential schools are still being felt in Indigenous communities today.

"We talk about that," he said. "We see it on an ongoing basis."

"How it had an impact on our families, how it's had an impact on our communities," Collins said. "We're not asking, we're demanding that this government do the rightful thing in looking at these particular sites that we have identified here today."

Collins said he's spoken to City of Thunder Bay representatives, and they're "on board" with what FWFN is trying to do.

"We'll need their support, because some of the facilities are within their boundaries," he said. "We need to make sure that we're doing things respectfully and together with them, so we're not having an impact on some of those sites."