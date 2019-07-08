A former Thunder Bay high school on the city's south side has a new owner.

The Fort William Collegiate Institute (FWCI) building was sold at auction last month for $550,000, said Royden Potvin, the manager of Thunder Bay Ventures.

Potvin said the previous owner, a Thunder Bay architect who purchased the building with financing help from his organization, had planned to turn the building into condos. However, health problems forced him to abandon the project.

"One of the best outcomes agreed to by all parties was to put the building up for sale," Potvin said.

Toronto-based company

Potvin didn't know the name of the company that purchased the building, but said it's a firm based in the Greater Toronto Area.

"They currently do have investments in apartments ... in Thunder Bay," Potvin said. "We know of two of them."

He said the company plans to convert the interior of the former south-side high school building into apartments, and that's good news for the city.

"Just from a community development, and an investment, economic development perspective, we want [FWCI], that great historic building, to be productive," he said. "Return it to the tax base, so that as a revenue-generating building, it will pay into the city coffers significant taxes."

"That's going to help everyone in the city."

Potvin said the new owners plan to start work as soon as possible.