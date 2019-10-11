Volunteers fundraising to bring back Kenora outdoor rink

A group of volunteers is working to bring back a well-utilized community recreational asset in Kenora, Ont.

Fundraising efforts are being led by the Light up Central campaign to rebuild the clubhouse for the Central Community Club, a neighbourhood fixture in the northwestern Ontario city.

The previous building had been progressively falling into disrepair and was demolished last year, making this the first year in a long time that there was no outdoor rink at the site.

The community needs it, fundraising coordinator Amanda Whitta said.

"It's a sense of belonging," Whitta said. "It gives kids and adults a place to go, free recreation, and a safe place to skate, play hockey and hang out with their friends."

The rink was a bustling hub of activity, she added.

"You'd drive by, and there would be at least 10 players out on the rink," Whitta said. "There was a hockey rink, and on the opposite side we usually did a little skating rink for the little kids or people who didn't want to be part of the game."

Operating the facility was a community effort, with volunteers spending hours and hours on early winter mornings flooding the ice, snow blowing, clearing paths, and performing other maintenance.

"It's amazing how much time goes into that, but it's so worth it when you see the community using it," she said.

The group would like Central to become used more than just seasonally in the winter.

"The building in its previous state wasn't something that we could market as a place to have birthday parties," Whitta said, adding there's hope that the new building could include a kitchen facility.

"We're going to unveil the plans soon, and we're hoping it's something people want to rent and use. The community can use it year-round."