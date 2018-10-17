'We'll see where that goes': Ford's funding cuts will affect Thunder Bay health care, child care

The Ontario government confirmed yesterday it's cutting public health funding to muncipalities. What does this mean, exactly? 7:56

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced the province will cut funding for municipalities next year, but the exact impact those cuts will have on Thunder Bay remains to be seen, the city manager says.

Ford's cuts to public health and child care funding will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Essentially, they'll mean municipalities now have to pay 30 per cent of all public health care costs, up from 25 per cent.

Municipalities will also have to foot 20 per cent of the bill when creating new child care spots; that was previously covered by the province.

Thunder Bay City Manager Norm Gale told CBC's Superior Morning on Tuesday that public health in the city is funded by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, while the Thunder Bay District Social Services Board funds child care.

"These respective boards will make decisions on service levels based on the funding they have," he said. "The City of Thunder Bay, the impact is, we fund those, as per the request."

"We'll see where that goes."

Gale said that if service levels remain as they are now come 2020, the city, and by extension taxpayers, will pay more.

Gale is currently attending the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in Ottawa. He said one of the big topics at this year's conference is emergency services.

Police, EMS funding boost

With regards to police, Gale said guns and gangs have become a problem for municipalities across the province, as have opioids.

"We did receive good news [Monday], and that is the province is not following through on holding funding to 2018 levels," Gale said. "They've actually committed to a four per cent increase this year, and a four per cent increase beyond."

But Gale said the increases only serve to bring police and paramedic funding levels back to to where they were 18 months ago.

"There's more work to do in both EMS and police services," he said.