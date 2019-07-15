Fund launched to support Pikangikum FN evacuees currently in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Thunder Bay Community Foundation has recently launched it's new "Good Neighbour Fund" to support Pikangikum First Nation evacuees currently being hosted in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Thunder Bay Community Foundation)

A new fund has been launched by the Thunder Bay Community Foundation to provide support to the estimated 1,000 Pikangikum First Nation residents who are currently in Thunder Bay, Ont. after being forced to flee their community as a result of a nearby forest fire.

The purpose of the "Good Neighbour Fund" is to help cover the costs of immediate needs for evacuees.

Alexandra Calderon, the executive director for the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, said this is an opportunity for local citizens and businesses to support Pikangikum residents and help them feel at home while they are in the city.

"We found that the citizens of Thunder Bay are deeply concerned about the Pikangikum evacuees and the crisis they are facing. We believe philanthropy can really make a difference here and raise those funds and provide it directly to them so that they can be supported."

The foundation was first approached by Brent Massaro, president of Thunder Bay Broom and Chemicals Ltd, to start the fund. The local company provided the opening donation of $5,000, which was matched shortly afterwards by the Toronto Community Foundation.

Massaro said, "We want to welcome the community of Pikangikum to our city. As part of our initiative to work with and give back to the communities we do business with in the North, we welcome you with this donation."

Massaro also invited other local businesses to participate by donating to the fund.

A steering committee has been struck in partnership with Pikangikum First Nation and the Independent First Nations Alliance - the organization responsible for providing logistics, care and support to over 700 Pikangikum residents in Thunder Bay - and will make all decisions regarding how the money from the fund is spent.

Those interested in making a donation are invited to do so by following the link on the Thunder Bay Community Foundation's Facebook page or by stopping in at the foundation's office on North Syndicate Avenue.