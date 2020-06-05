Celebrating 'home and family': Front Steps Project raises spirits, funds through photography

A photography project aims to raise spirits, and charitable donations, in Thunder Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And so far, it's working, Front Steps Project photographer Gerianne Johnson said.

"I discovered the idea when I was scrolling through Facebook on a photographer's site that I follow," Johnson said. "It just really connected with me."

"It just really struck me that, 'yeah, we're in the midst of a pandemic, and this could be really bad, but we're all together,'" she said. "What a great time to celebrate home and family."

To do that, the Front Steps Project captures portraits of families outside their homes.

It started in Massachusetts as a way to lift spirits and raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has since spread widely - and the Thunder Bay response has been strong, Johnson said.

Johnson says photo sessions can be booked through the project's Facebook page.

The photos are free, but Johnson asks families to make a donation to local charities, such as the Regional Food Distribution Association, Roots or Harvest, or other organizations providing food and essentials to people in need.

"I've really been overwhelmed by people, their response to the project," Johnson said. "They know there's a need, they knew that people are struggling."

"They've just been really thankful to have somebody point out to them, you know, 'here's how you can help.'"

So far, Johnson has captured dozens of portraits of families on their front steps. She has more shoots planned for next week, and after that, Johnson said she'll see where things stand.

"As people go back to work, I think it'll kind of peter out a little bit," Johnson said. "I'll keep doing it as long as there's an interest."