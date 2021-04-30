From T4 slip to T-bone steak: meet the former tax accountants who run Bay Meats

The days and weeks surrounding the April tax deadline used to be very different for Cindy Salo and Bruce Krupp.

The husband and wife team were steeped in the tax world as employees of the Canada Revenue Agency and later, independent tax accountants in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Today, instead of filing a T1 return, you're more likely to see them trimming a steak or packaging their popular beef jerky. That's because about a decade ago, Salo and Krupp made a radical career shift and purchased Bay Meats, a long-running butcher shop on Bay Street.

Tap on the player to hear how it happened.

Up North 6:59 Northern Nosh: Bay Meats With the tax deadline upon us, Jonathan spoke with Cindy Salo and Bruce Krupp, two tax accountants turned butchers in Thunder Bay. They own Bay Meats, a long-running business known for their beef jerky. 6:59

Bay Meats is located at 282 Bay St. in Thunder Bay. They also ship across Ontario through their website.

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.