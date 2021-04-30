Skip to Main Content
From T4 slip to T-bone steak: meet the former tax accountants who run Bay Meats

In honour of the recent tax deadline, Up North's Jonathan Pinto spoke with Cindy Salo and Bruce Krupp, two tax accountants who now own Bay Meats in Thunder Bay.

Bruce Krupp and Cindy Salo made a radical career shift a decade ago

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Bruce Krupp and Cindy Salo are the husband and wife team who own Bay Meats in Thunder Bay. (Supplied by Bruce Krupp)

The days and weeks surrounding the April tax deadline used to be very different for Cindy Salo and Bruce Krupp.

The husband and wife team were steeped in the tax world as employees of the Canada Revenue Agency and later, independent tax accountants in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Today, instead of filing a T1 return, you're more likely to see them trimming a steak or packaging their popular beef jerky. That's because about a decade ago, Salo and Krupp made a radical career shift and purchased Bay Meats, a long-running butcher shop on Bay Street.

Up North6:59Northern Nosh: Bay Meats
With the tax deadline upon us, Jonathan spoke with Cindy Salo and Bruce Krupp, two tax accountants turned butchers in Thunder Bay. They own Bay Meats, a long-running business known for their beef jerky. 6:59

Bay Meats is located at 282 Bay St. in Thunder Bay. They also ship across Ontario through their website.

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury.

