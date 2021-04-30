From T4 slip to T-bone steak: meet the former tax accountants who run Bay Meats
Bruce Krupp and Cindy Salo made a radical career shift a decade ago
The days and weeks surrounding the April tax deadline used to be very different for Cindy Salo and Bruce Krupp.
The husband and wife team were steeped in the tax world as employees of the Canada Revenue Agency and later, independent tax accountants in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Today, instead of filing a T1 return, you're more likely to see them trimming a steak or packaging their popular beef jerky. That's because about a decade ago, Salo and Krupp made a radical career shift and purchased Bay Meats, a long-running butcher shop on Bay Street.
Tap on the player to hear how it happened.
Bay Meats is located at 282 Bay St. in Thunder Bay. They also ship across Ontario through their website.
