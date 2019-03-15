For the first time in Thunder Bay, Ont., a group of organizers protested outside city hall on Friday afternoon to join a global movement for climate change and the lack of action towards it.

Known as Fridays for Future, over 100 countries came together to call on the government to address and take action towards climate disruption.

"What we are really doing is we're raising awareness about climate change," said Maya Bishop, one of the organizers of Friday's climate protest in Thunder Bay, "so for too long it's been put on the back burner by municipal, provincial and federal governments and so what we want to do is urge the government to think of it as an emergency and as a crisis."

Maya Bishop is one of the organizers for Friday's protest. She believes we need to think about our environment and "take action now" because "it's already too late." (Christina Jung /CBC)

She said in Thunder Bay, we need to take care of Lake Superior, as she feels like "it's taken for granted."

"I don't think that people really realize that if Lake Superior gets polluted, how dire that would be and that is a probable outcome if we don't do something about this issue," Bishop explained, adding that residents in Thunder Bay need to "advocate for its conservation and protection."

'Biggest' issue of our time

According to Bishop, Fridays for Future started last year after a 15-year-old girl in Sweden protested against the lack of action on climate change for three weeks.

"I think the fact that young people are feeling the need to step up as people who can't vote, as people who don't have a voice in our political systems, is really demonstrating that we have reach far past the time of action," protest participant, Courtney Strutt told CBC News.

She said she would like to see the Canadian government focus on recognizing the severity of climate change by "not buying pipelines" and putting "people-centered solutions first."

"I also think that climate action helps us tackle through a lot of social justice issues," Strutt added. "We can be pushing towards green infrastructure and the training that's necessary to transfer people's jobs into green-tech and green infrastructure."

The next step for the group is to organize more protests around the city and in front of offices of politicians and members of parliament.

"We are in an election year and this needs to be top of mind as an election issue," Strutt said. "This is the biggest issue of our time and it matters to everyone — old and young."