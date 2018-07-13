Owner of new Freshii in Thunder Bay, Ont. 'upset' after stolen tip jar

The owner of a new franchise restaurant in Thunder Bay, Ont., says he's disappointed and heart broken after the restaurant's tip jar was stolen on Wednesday afternoon.

"At about 4 o'clock one of my team members had pointed out to me that the tip jar had been stolen from the front of the store ... and being a relatively new business ... those tips mean a lot to [the staff]," said Adam Lang, the owner of Freshii Thunder Bay.

"I'm really upset about it."

He said the man came into the restaurant to use the store's phone.

"I think he was just using [the phone] as a distraction," Lang said, "my staff was working diligently to do some prep and get some things ready for our next rush and just lost sight of him for a moment at which point he dumped the entire tip jar into his backpack and took off."

Lang believes the suspect had planned to steal the tip jar from the restaurant as soon as he came in.

He said when they realized the man had stolen the money, a staff member tried to follow him but "could not catch him [as] he jumped on a bike and rode away."

Lang has posted the surveillance video on the Facebook in case anyone recognizes the suspect.

He said he has also called and made a report to the Thunder Bay Police.

"Wednesday happened to be a pretty busy day and there was quite a bit of money in the tip jar," Lang explained.

"That little bit extra on [the staff's] paycheck really means a lot to them and I know they were looking forward to it this week."

Unfortunately Lang doesn't believe he'll get the money back, but he said they will be emptying out their tip jar throughout the day to ensure a similar incident does not reoccur.