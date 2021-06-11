'Fresh Perspectives' celebrates the resilience of youth in challenging times

The resilience of youth in challenging times is the focus of a new secondary school art exhibition.

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery exhibit, titled "Fresh Perspectives," features work by students from Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Red Rock, Dryden and elsewhere in Northwestern Ontario.

For more than 30 years, this annual exhibition has showcased youth through a variety of media, materials, technologies, tools and techniques.

"Decay", by Faith Whatley (photo: TBAG )

This year the schools featured are Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School; Dryden High School; Nipigon-Red Rock District High School; St. Ignatius High School; St. Patrick High School, and Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

The exhibit runs until July 31.

For more information, visit the art gallery's website.