Could free public transit be in Thunder Bay's future? That's what a local anti-poverty group is calling for

"Fare-free is fair."

That was the message coming from anti-poverty group Poverty Free Thunder Bay during a press conference on Monday morning, as they released the results of a public survey they conducted on the impact and potential of a completely free transit system in the city.

The organization saw more than 400 responses to the online survey, conducted between June 22 and July 20, which sought to understand what access to free public transit meant to users during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 21 to July 20, transit users were allowed to board city buses for free, and the results of Poverty Free Thunder Bay's survey suggest there were a number of positive impacts as a result for the majority of survey respondents.

Almost two-thirds of the responses noted positive impacts as a result of free transit, including people having more money for food, laundry and rent. Respondents also noted positive mental health impacts because free access to transit meant they were less isolated, were not worried about getting stranded because they didn't have enough money or their ticket expired and they couldn't get on their connecting bus.

Transit fees are like tolls on sidewalks, says anti-poverty activist

Tracey MacKinnon, a member of the anti-poverty group who almost exclusively relies on city buses to get across the city, said she was able to use the savings from not paying transit fares to pay off other bills.

"I was one of the many community members that did the survey and said how much it helped me, how much I got to save by not spending $44 on a punch pass for the month. You know, I was able to save a couple hundred dollars…right now we're stuck at home, there are just many more expenses that it could be better used for other than paying for transit."

The organization is now recommending the city phase out transit fees completely by Jan. 1, 2023.

Their proposed plan would see transit fees drop to $2 per ride with the last Friday of every month be free in 2021, then in 2022 the fare would drop again to $1 per ride with every Friday free for transit users. Finally, on Jan. 1, 2023 the city transit system would be completely free for use.

Tracey MacKinnon, a member of the anti-poverty group Poverty Free Thunder Bay and a regular transit rider, said she was able to save hundreds of dollars during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic because transit was free. She says she was able to use those savings for other essentials. (Logan Turner / CBC News)

MacKinnon said, "that system we think is very fair and very workable with city council. It's not going to happen overnight, we realize that. But it's something that the community members that use the service will greatly benefit from. And in turn, they'll spend the money that they save into the community and that'll help the small businesses."

Another member of Poverty Free Thunder Bay, Paul Berger, compared fares on public transit to tolls on public roads or sidewalks.

"We don't have toll roads in Thunder Bay because we think it's a public good to have roads that mean that we can get around the city. We don't have tolls on the sidewalks because we think people should be able to walk around the city to get places. We shouldn't have tolls on buses, which just stop some people from getting around the city."

City councillors interested in receiving more information

But both MacKinnon and Berger acknowledged that city councillors would have to get on board in order to see the goal of free transit come to life. And that could be a challenge.

At-large councillor Rebecca Johnson, upon hearing the idea of free transit for all, was concerned about how the lost revenue from transit fares would be accounted for.

"To be able to provide transit service, somebody has to pay for it. That's the reality of it. So to be able to go with absolutely no fare, I do not think that's fiscally responsible. And I don't think that it's a good practice to get a service for free…it's a wonderful goal, but I don't see it as being responsible to the community-at-large."

Johnson added she understood that people with low-incomes may struggle with the existing transit fees, and said she would be open to hearing more information about targeted reductions in transit fares.

City councillor for the Northwood Ward, Shelby Ch'ng, said she was open to the idea of fare-free transit.

"I think the burden of having people living under the poverty line pay for transit to get to work, get groceries, run errands or just carry on with their lives, it is difficult. I'm also very conscious, though, of putting it on the tax base. I would be open to exploring to see what opportunities there are to help alleviate some of the burden on those living under the poverty line and those that the report speaks to."

But Ch'ng added, "I'm not super confident that my council members around the table will see it the same way, but I think it's a discussion worthy to be had."

Poverty Free Thunder Bay representatives say they will now look to present the results of their survey and their plan for free transit to city councillors at a council meeting in the near future.