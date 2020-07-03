Ontario free fishing in July extended to 2 weeks

Ontario anglers are going to get a little extra free fishing this summer.

The province has announced it will offer free fishing for two weeks in July, instead of just one.

Canadian residents of all ages will not have to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card for the first two weeks of July, from July 4 to 19.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has made things challenging for everyone this year, and this is why it's especially important that we provide families with a lower-risk way to spend quality time outdoors," said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry in a release. "We're counting on people to be responsible when enjoying free fishing and to continue to follow all of the public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

The annual Free Fishing Week starts in early July, but free fishing weekends also take place in conjunction with Family Day, Mother's Day, and Father's Day.

While fishing will be free, the province says existing rules and regulations - including conservation catch and possession limits - must be followed.

The province noted Veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy year-round recreational fishing without having to purchase a fishing licence.

Anglers spend more than $1.6 billion annually in Ontario and support jobs in many rural and northern communities that depend on the activity.