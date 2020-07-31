Franklin Park open to public again after sudden death investigation
A park and splash pad on Thunder Bay’s south side are once again open to the public after being closed most of Thursday due to a police investigation.
Police were called to Franklin Park in the morning with reports of the discovery of a deceased person there.
The investigation necessitated the temporary closure of the park and splash pad.
However, the investigation has been concluded, and the park reopened, police said.
Police said no further details will be provided.