Police investigate sudden death at Thunder Bay park
Franklin Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., and its splash pad are temporarily closed as police investigate a sudden death.
Police said a deceased person was discovered in the park Thursday morning.
No further details were immediately provided, but police said there is no immediate threat to public safety.
Residents are asked to avoid the area while police process the scene.