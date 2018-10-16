Meet your Thunder Bay mayoral candidate: Frank Pullia

With less than a week away from the municipal election on Oct. 22, CBC Thunder Bay has been highlighting the at-large, ward and mayoral candidates.

A total of 11 candidates are vying for the mayor's seat.

On Monday, candidate Bill Mauro highlighted what he believes are some of the biggest challenges facing our city and how he plans to tackle those if elected.

Mayoral candidates Ronald Chookomolin, Peter Panetta, Ed Hailio and Mariann Sawicki also highlighted why they want to run for mayor and where they see the city in the next five years.

On Tuesday, candidate Frank Pullia met the CBC's Superior Morning host Lisa Laco at the front of the Finlandia building on Bay Street, to tell us what Thunder Bay means to him and what he hopes to achieve if he becomes elected.