Meet your Thunder Bay mayoral candidate: Frank Pullia
Video

There is a large number of candidates running in the upcoming Thunder Bay municipal election, including 11 vying for the mayor's chair.

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay mayoral candidate Frank Pullia, meets CBC Superior Morning host Lisa Laco in front of the Finlandia building on Bay Street to talk about why he decided to run for mayor and what he hopes to achieve if he becomes elected. (Christina Jung / CBC)

With less than a week away from the municipal election on Oct. 22, CBC Thunder Bay has been highlighting the at-large, ward and mayoral candidates.

A total of 11 candidates are vying for the mayor's seat.

On Monday, candidate Bill Mauro highlighted what he believes are some of the biggest challenges facing our city and how he plans to tackle those if elected.

Mayoral candidates Ronald Chookomolin, Peter Panetta, Ed Hailio and Mariann Sawicki also highlighted why they want to run for mayor and where they see the city in the next five years.

On Tuesday, candidate Frank Pullia met the CBC's Superior Morning host Lisa Laco at the front of the Finlandia building on Bay Street, to tell us what Thunder Bay means to him and what he hopes to achieve if he becomes elected.

