No one was injured after a fire in a home on the city's south side early Wednesday morning that caused extensive property damage, said Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR).

The blaze was first reported at 2:30 a.m. ET, on the 900 block of Francis Street, TBFR said in a release.

The first crews at the scene saw smoke coming from the house, which prompted the call for a second alarm.

TBFR said firefighters, working inside the home, tried to contain the fire, which was brought under control and limited to the original building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.