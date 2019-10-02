Francis Kavanaugh re-elected to 3rd term as grand chief of Grand Council Treaty 3

The First Nations in Treaty 3 territory in northwestern Ontario and Manitoba have re-elected Francis Kavanaugh to serve another term as ogichidaa or grand chief.

Kavanaugh, from Naotkamegwanning First Nation in Ontario defeated Kathy Kishiqueb of Onigaming First Nation in Tuesday's traditional selection process in Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation.

This will be Kavanaugh's second consecutive term as ogichidaa and third overall. It will last four years.

Grand Council Treaty 3 said that Kavanaugh will be the first grand chief to serve a third term.

Wauzhushk Onigum is located just southeast of Kenora, Ont. It is one of 28 communities, most of which are in northwestern Ontario, in Treaty 3 territory.

According to a written release from Grand Council Treaty 3, this year's selection process was the first to give each First Nation four votes to cast for their choice for grand chief. Officials said it was more reflective of traditional Anishinaabe selection protocols, rather than those under the Indian Act.

"I look forward to working with all the chiefs and the people of Treaty 3 serving another four years as ogichidaa," Kavanaugh was quoted as saying in a written release announcing his re-election.

"We have a lot of work to do with a lot of work we've started and can now complete," Kavanaugh continued.

"I am very serious about this commitment I made."