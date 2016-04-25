Thunder Bay firefighters warn of dangers of fractal wood burning after death

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is warning people against fractal wood burning after a city resident was killed on the weekend.

Fractal wood burning, also known as Lichtenberg, is a process that involves soaking wood in a chemical solution, and then using electric currents to burn lightning- or tree-like patterns into its surface.

The process is the subject of online videos which provide instructions on how to modify and use household appliances like microwave ovens to make the patterns.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to a medical call on the weekend, after a resident died by electrocution while attempting to complete the fractal wood burning process.

"This is an extremely dangerous process with deadly consequences, and I would strongly recommend that people do not try this," fire Chief Greg Hankkio said in a statement on Tuesday.