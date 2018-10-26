This weekend promises to be another one to remember for Thunder Bay's cosplayers, collectors, gamers and pop-culture fans.

The fourth-annual ThunderCon is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and it's even bigger than last year's, said Heather Dickson, the event's media director.

"We've got a lot of interactive activities happening upstairs now," Dickson said. "Three of the four Valhalla [Inn's] boardrooms upstairs are filled with virtual reality, escape rooms, Dance Dance Revolution. So it's going to be a super-fun interactive zone upstairs."

"Downstairs, game zone, the kids zone, which is expanded," she said. "Scavenger hunts, three panel rooms."

And, of course, Diagon Alley, which will again be filled with vendor and artist booths.

This year's celebrity guests include:

Actor Paul McGillion (Stargate: Atlantis, Star Trek, Tomorrowland)

Actress Mindy Sterling (iCarly, Austin Powers, Ghosted, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Voltron)

Film sculptor and artist Brian Muir (Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman, James Bond, the Dark Crystal)

Actor and comedian Gary Jones (Stargate SG-1, CBC's The Debaters, Second City)

Artist Rob Thibodeau

Foamtastic Creations

Cosplayers Dr. Stevil and Professor Ravenscroft

Brian Muir, who sculpted the original Darth Vader helmet and armour, poses with Vader and some clone troopers during a convention. Muir will be appearing at this year's ThunderCon in Thunder Bay, which runs this weekend. (brianmuirvadersculptor.com)

This year also includes an Evening with the Stars on Saturday evening at Sleeping Giant Brewery.

"That's where people can meet and mingle with our stars," Dickson said. "There's going to be trivia, our band Double Experience is playing a few numbers. Klingon opera, you know, great stuff."

Dickson said the ever-growing ThunderCon is having a positive impact on the Thunder Bay's economy. The City of Thunder Bay did a financial rundown of last year's event, and it generated $1.7 million for local businesses, she said.

"That's pretty impressive," she said. "I can't see that getting smaller anytime soon."

But ThunderCon is also about building a community. And that end of it is proving successful, too.

"It's given [people] a venue, or an avenue to express themselves, to express their work," Dickson said. "They come together to celebrate and learn and share."

Dickson said the event pulls in people from around the region, as well as places like Winnipeg, British Columbia, Toronto and the northern United States.

"It's becoming quite a little hub, and I'm really proud of it," she said.

As for the future, there are some questions. Dickson said she'd like to see the convention continue to grow, but there are obstacles as far as Thunder Bay goes.

"We need some sort of event centre if we want to grow," she said. "If we want to stay the same size, that's fine. We can probably keep doing what we're doing."

"But I can't see us wanting to stay the same size. I think we'd love to expand and get bigger."

ThunderCon will wrap up at 4 p.m. on Sunday.