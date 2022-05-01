4 people dead in plane crash near Sioux Lookout, Ont.

Four people have died in a plane crash southeast of Sioux Lookout, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) confirmed on Sunday.

Rescue crews found the aircraft early Saturday, according to Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton. There were no survivors among the four people on board.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those onboard in this difficult time," David Lavallee, spokesperson for 1 Canadian Air Division and Canadian NORAD Region Headquarters, said in an email on Sunday.

JRCC Trenton organized a search on Saturday after the plane was reported to be overdue for arrival. The plane was a Piper PA-28 Cherokee, which is a two- to four-passenger light plane used for family, flight training or taxi, and it was in transit between the two northwestern Ontario towns of Dryden and Marathon.

Lavallee said the search involved two RCAF aircraft, specifically, a CC-130H Hercules from the Winnipeg-based 435 Squadron and CH-146 Griffon helicopter from the 424 Squadron, based at 8 Wing Trenton, Ont.

An Ontario government helicopter also helped in the search, and Civil Air Search and Rescue Thunder Bay provided support.

Searchers used the aircraft's emergency locator beacon to find the plane, Lavallee added.

Sioux Lookout is a town about 350 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

Sadly, the aircraft was found crashed with no survivors. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those onboard. <a href="https://twitter.com/RCAF_ARC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCAF_ARC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RCAFOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCAFOperations</a> (2/2) —@JRCCTrentCCCOS

Provincial police investigating

The Sioux Lookout detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is now investigating the fatal airplane crash, according to a news release issued Sunday morning.

The identities of the victims are not being released until confirmed, and family members are notified, it said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has also been notified, a spokesperson confirmed to CBC News, and they are sending a team of investigators to the accident site to gather information and assess what happened.