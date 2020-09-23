Fort William Rotary Club donates $500k to cardiovascular campaign

The Fort William Rotary Club has donated $500,000 to a campaign that's raising funds to bring cardiovascular surgery to northwestern Ontario.

The donation to the Our Hearts At Home Cardiovascular Campaign was announced Wednesday, and the funds came through the Fort William Rotary Club's annual house lottery.

"The support from the Fort William Rotary Club is astounding and we are so grateful the Club's members have chosen to get behind cardiovascular surgery in such a big way," Meaghan Sharp, chief nursing executive and director of the cardiovascular sciences program at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said in a statement.

"I had to leave town for cardiac surgery myself six years ago, and I know the toll the trip takes on patients and families," she said. "It's very difficult on the patient, certainly, but I think it's even more difficult on the caregiver who must accompany them."

Fort William Rotary Club president Cynthia Judge said Thunder Bay is the only major city in Ontario where access to cardiac surgery is more than a day's drive away.

"It's our time to change that reality and make sure our families, friends and neighbours can have life-saving surgery here at home," Judge said.

For more information, visit the campaign website.