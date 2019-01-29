Management at Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they'll just have to wait and see when the site can reopen to the public, after it was closed indefinitely due to flooding.

The fort has cancelled its upcoming Voyageur Winter Carnival event, scheduled for the Family Day weekend in February, because of the flooding, which was caused by an ice jam on the Kaministiquia River, explained general manager Sergio Buonocore.

"About a week and a half or so [ago] we saw rising levels from the river. Our river sensors started indicating to us that there was a jam up at the top of the river," he said.

"Since [then] we've had to close to the historic site down because we had to shut down our septic system, gas electricity and so on, and we now have a little over 3 feet of water in our Great Hall which is our signature building on the historic site."

Close to a metre of water has flooded the basement of the Great Hall at Thunder Bay's Fort William Historical Park, said general manager Sergio Buonocore. (Fort William Historical Park)

Buonocore said cold temperatures have stopped the flow of water for now, however, when the weather warms up, that may change.

The low-lying site, which has experienced problems with water numerous times in the past, has made modifications in the past to mitigate the effects of flooding when it does happen. He said they also installed the sensors along the river so that they have notice.

"So it gives us a heads up as to what's going on, and as a result of that we're able to take steps before anything serious happens."

For now, he said they'll just have to wait and see what else mother nature delivers, and when they can get back to business as usual.

"You know we have constant monitoring of the site, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so we're on top of it. Everything that can be done is being done."