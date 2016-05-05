New scoreboard, video screens coming to Fort William Gardens

Thunder Bay's Fort William Gardens could soon be hosting some bigger events, thanks to a number of upgrades happening inside the facility.

Work is continuing on improvements to the aging arena, Kelly Robertson, the city's manager of community services, said Thursday.

They include:

Improved rigging.

A new video scoreboard and digital screens.

Protective ice deck floor covering.

An editing suite.

Electrical and ice plant improvements.

Robertson said the work is largely to prepare the facility to host the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada's national women's curling championship, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6 in 2022.

Big curling tourney set for Thunder Bay

The northwestern Ontario city was initially picked to host the 2021 championship, but the event was moved to Calgary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Curling Canada's website.

"The good thing is these improvements will help us with hosting other events in the future, perhaps attracting more events than we could have," Robertson said.

Aiding the work is the financial support of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (about $550,000) and FedNor ($300,000), Robertson said.

The gardens is scheduled to reopen in early October.