What's next for Thunder Bay's Fort William Gardens?

The future of Thunder Bay's Fort William Gardens is before city council on Monday, with a report from administration recommending councillors approve a long-term investment plan for the facility.

The plan "will ensure the viability" of the Gardens for at least another 15 years. The timeline coincides with tentative plans to open a new facility in 2036, a report to council states

The resolution doesn't prevent the city from eventually moving forward with a brand-new facility.

The city has, of course, been through this before. A previous multi-year attempt to construct a new event and convention centre in the north core came to an end a few years ago due to a lack of funding support from other levels of government.

Coun. Andrew Foulds, who was also on council during the previous event centre process, said when it comes to a new facility, the city won't necessarily be starting from scratch.

"I think it is safe to say that the vision of the event centre does need to have a re-look," Foulds said. "But there was a lot of work done in terms of site, for example."

"I'm hopeful that some of the work that was done is still usable."

The proposed event centre was to include a 5,700-seat arena, and 66,000 square feet of convention, trade show, and exhibition space, and was to be built in the city's north core.

There were even discussions between the city and the Winnipeg Jets about bringing the organization's farm team to Thunder Bay, if the facility was built.

The cost was estimated to be about $114 million, with the city hoping 60 per cent of that would come from the federal and provincial governments.

The project was effectively scrapped in 2015, when the city was informed that the event centre wasn't eligible for federal funding. The city had been seeking $23 million from the federal government, and $36 million from the province.

The lack of funding options remains a concern for Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro, who was an MPP when the event centre process was underway, and discussed the issue with city officials then.

"I was very clear that, provincially, there was not a program to help on the capital side for their project," Mauro said.

As for whether that's changed since, Mauro said the city is always watching for announcements of new government funding programs, but notes that a recent attempt to secure government funds for a proposed indoor turf sports facility was unsuccessful.

Consultations needed

Coun. Mark Bentz, who was also part of council during the event centre process, said the city may need to foot the bill for any new facility.

"I'm not sure what the criteria is in the province for this, or at the [federal government], I don't know what the fine print says," Bentz said. "There are funding programs that could come forward that could do this, but you've kind of got to wait for them and the climate has to be right for it."

Bentz said, however, any such project would require extensive community consultation.

"We need to turn to the community and see if the Gardens is meeting its needs," he said. "It's a 70-plus-year-old facility that could have some major capital costs in order to continue its viability."

"So is it meeting the needs? Yes or no? If not, that might accelerate the timelines for a replacement."

A long process

One thing that is certain, however, is that developing and constructing a new event centre will take time, and final decisions will fall to future councils.

"I'm not suggesting that it's going to take 15 years, but I also don't want to rush any future decision," Foulds said. "If a council decides to build something new, then it needs to do its due diligence. It needs to do its public consultation."

"It needs to make sure that the building is right," he said. "It needs to make sure that there is funding put aside. It needs to see if there are options for funding from other orders of government. That, to be perfectly blunt, that doesn't happen in one year. I'm going to humbly suggest that it doesn't happen in three, four or five years. It takes time."

Mauro said another factor to consider is whether the Gardens is limiting the city's ability to host larger events.

"I think it's fair to say that any city with the smaller rinks are restricted in terms of what events they can host," he said. "Clearly, that won't be the only deciding factor in terms of where we go."

"A bigger building with [more seating] would be lovely to have, and maybe that's where we end up," Mauro said. "We all know that we need a new building at some point in the near future. So if it was to be built, certainly it will be with a larger seating capacity."

In addition to the gardens investment plan, administration is also asking councillors to add $400,000 to the annual facility, fleet and energy management division budget, which would be used to "ensure the continuing viability of all recreation facility assets, including the Fort William Gardens."

That increase would be subject to approval as part of the city's annual budget process.

The entire Fort William Gardens report is available in the Oct. 4, 2021 Committee of the Whole agenda.