Fort William Gardens ice ready for weekend Wolves series

The ice at Thunder Bay's Fort William Gardens will be ready to go for this weekend's Lakehead University Thunderwolves home opener, the city said.

The creation of ice at the Gardens was delayed by a week due to problems with the ice plant.

During the off-season, the city renewed the plant, a project that involved making repairs where needed; in some cases, parts of the aging ice plant had to be rebuilt from scratch, the city said.

During that process, a leak was discovered in a pipe that carries coolant, and the city was forced to push back the opening of the Gardens ice surface by a week, until Sept. 27.

The delay also caused the cancellations of the Lakehead University Thunderwolves men's hockey team's first two home games of the season.

However, this week, Kelly Robertson, the city's general manager of community services, confirmed that the necessary repairs have been completed, and the Gardens ice will be ready in time for this weekend's Thunderwolves games.

The Wolves will host the Guelph Gryphons on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.

Game time is 7 p.m. both nights.