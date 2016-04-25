Anishinabek Police Service (APS) are investigating after firefighters in Thunder Bay were called to a garage fire that resulted in the death of a cat on Fort William First Nation Wednesday morning.

According to a written release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived to heavy smoke inside the garage.

A fire was burning in the rear portion of the garage's interior, and was quickly spreading toward the front of the structure, firefighters said.

Firefighters wearing self-contained breathing apparatus were able to stop the fire from advancing to a nearby house. Fire damage was confined to the garage.

A man at the scene was examined by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation. Firefighters said the man had attempted to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters later found a pet cat dead in the garage.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is believed to be a wood burning appliance located within the garage, but further investigation and scene control was left in the care of APS.