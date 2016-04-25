Garage fire in Fort William First Nation claims life of one pet cat
One person was examined for smoke inhalation
Anishinabek Police Service (APS) are investigating after firefighters in Thunder Bay were called to a garage fire that resulted in the death of a cat on Fort William First Nation Wednesday morning.
According to a written release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived to heavy smoke inside the garage.
A fire was burning in the rear portion of the garage's interior, and was quickly spreading toward the front of the structure, firefighters said.
Firefighters wearing self-contained breathing apparatus were able to stop the fire from advancing to a nearby house. Fire damage was confined to the garage.
A man at the scene was examined by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation. Firefighters said the man had attempted to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters later found a pet cat dead in the garage.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire is believed to be a wood burning appliance located within the garage, but further investigation and scene control was left in the care of APS.