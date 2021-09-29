An 'emotional day': Fort William First Nation powwow to mark extinguishing of sacred fire after 120 days

After months of maintenence and care, the sacred fire burning in Thunder Bay will be wound down this morning, on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The fire has provided a safe space for people, bringing healing and awareness, said Esther Maud, one of the organizers of the Orange Abinoonji Movement. It was originally lit in honour of the remains of 215 children, which were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

But, Maud said, as more remains on the grounds of former residential schools are discovered, the fire has become a needed safe place.

"It's become such a huge healing journey for so many, and they really expressed to us how much it means to them to be able to have somewhere to go, especially when they're having those days of struggles and challenges," Maud said of the fire. "And as the numbers climb, a lot of the elders are really affected by it, and the survivors."

"We've partnered with the Fort William First Nation, and they've they've allowed for us to offer their powwow to coincide with the ending of the sacred fire," said Clarence Fisher, who's also an organizer with the Orange Abinoonji Movement. "It's going to be an eventful day, a very emotional day."

Maud said the event will be emotional for her, as well.

"We've been with it every day since the beginning, and we've grown very close to a lot of the people around," she said. "We've become a family, if anything, and it's going to be bittersweet."

"But we do plan to move forward with continuing some supports for for the people."

Fisher said work to continue to support people in need — including those struggling with mental health or addictions issues — will continue.

"We've decided to continue that work on a different scale, and on a more, sort of, professional scale," he said. "We plan to find space for ceremony, and in a sense, have a triage of social services for people, so that they could access the help they need: mental health help, physical health, addictions, legal help."

Reconciliation, too, will remain a focus, Maud said.

"I hope for our people to be able to come together, and be one," she said. "All races to be able to come together and, work together as one, because there's just too much corruption in this world to be fighting against each other."

Maud said plans are to light another sacred fire on Dec. 30 to mark 215 days since the discovery at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site.

The Fort William First Nation powwow will run over two days. It will begin at 7:15 a.m. Thursday with a Sunrise Ceremony. The grand entries are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by these reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.