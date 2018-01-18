Fort William First Nation to decide on lockdown later this week

Members of Fort William First Nation will know by the end of the week if the community will remain in lockdown.

Chief Peter Collins said council was meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the issue, but would wait until provincial directives come out later this week before making any final decision.

"Our council has the final say as to what happens, but we have been monitoring what's going on in Ontario," Collins said.

"We have been following the health guidelines. So, we're going to pay attention to what happens this week, and make a decision then."

Collins said the current lockdown orders permit only community members past the City Road business area, as well as those who work in offices at Fort William.

He said access to the retail businesses on City Road would continue.