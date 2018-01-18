Fort William First Nation to start lockdown Friday at 6 p.m.

Fort William First Nation, just south of Thunder Bay, Ont., will institute a community lockdown starting at 6 p.m. Friday because of COVID-19.

The lockdown applies to the residential areas of the community, including Mountain Road, areas past Darrell Avenue and City Road, and Mission Road.

From 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., checkpoints will be set up to get into specific areas of the community.

From 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., there will be limited access into those specific, residential areas.

Businesses that operate beyond the checkpoints will have specific coloured cards for staff who will be able to enter.

Chief Peter Collins asked those who live beyond the checkpoints to identify themselves to First Nation administration.

"We need to know who they are. We need to know their address their name. And if that if you can help us with that it'd be very helpful for our staff to make sure that they're they're not denying somebody access into the community."

Collins said he still encourages everybody in the community to stay at home, if possible.

He said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Fort William, and band administration would communicate any changes.

"As things change and as the numbers grow in this region we'll get to a point where we're into a full lockdown so we're not there yet. So we don't want to create panic until in any situation."

The lockdown does not apply to businesses on City Road.