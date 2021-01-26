Fort William First Nation First Response to recruit to reduce response times for medical emergencies

The first thing to do when you're in medical distress, is call 9-1-1. In some areas of northwestern Ontario, a professional paramedic might be a long way away.

While it borders the City of Thunder Bay, Fort William First Nation can have long response times when it comes to emergency services arriving, based on the size of the territory, and where emergency services are situated.

Enter the volunteers of the Fort William First Nation First Response, a group given approval this week by Chief and Council to start its operations.

"It was kind of mostly just brought on by passion, and then, from there, looking into it more, and seeing where the needs [are]," said Mason Morriseau, the team coordinator.

He came up with the idea two years ago that the community could use its own first response team, a group of volunteers who are trained to provide early medical intervention, before paramedics and firefighters can arrive on scene.

"The response times to some points of the reserve, were really long and having first responders would help people that need it," he said.

Morriseau said the team will function like a volunteer fire department, although this group will not respond to fire calls.

When a person calls for a medical emergency at Fort William First Nation, paramedics and firefighters from Thunder Bay will get dispatched. But, so will the dedicated volunteers though a paging system, who will have trauma kits in their private vehicles.

"They just needed somebody to start it, and I was lucky enough to be that person to start it for them," he said, noting his experience with St. John Ambulance showed him the importance of having a quick medical response.

So far, about 20 people have showed interest in joining the team, he said, although those volunteers will still have to undergo training.

Morriseau said the group would ultimately like to have its own response vehicle and hall, although those pieces of equipment are still a few years away, he said.

Anybody who is interested in joining the first response team can visit their website.