Fort William First Nation elder fundraising for community teepee
Rita Fenton says the pandemic has revealed the need for community healing spaces
An elder from Fort William First Nation is fundraising to buy a teepee to serve as a permanent structure for sacred fires, ceremonies and healing.
Rita Fenton has hosted sacred fires and full-moon ceremonies at her home for nearly two decades. During the pandemic, she says she has witnessed an alarming rise of attendees, showing the need for a permanent space.
"We are trying to purchase a teepee to have a place for people who are going through grief, loss, intergenerational trauma — a place to come and sit and be in and talk about their experiences," she said.
The teepee would be a place for grassroots community gatherings and would shelter sacred fires in any weather, Fenton said, adding that it would also be a safe space, open to all, including members of the LGBTQ community.
Fenton isn't the only one looking forward to the new structure and working to create the space.
Ashley Moreau, a Métis, queer activist is working alongside Fenton to make her dream become a reality. Two-spirit folks aren't always welcomed at ceremonial or cultural events, Moreau said, a residual effect of the colonial rule imposed on the original peoples of Turtle Island.
"There's been a lot of need for community gatherings and ceremonies and there hasn't been a space for that, not a real inclusive place where everyone really honestly feels welcomed," Moreau added.
"Being out of the closet for the majority of my life now, you are more often tolerated [but] not accepted. At Rita's place, I feel accepted, and there's a big difference between those two things."
Fenton, Moreau and others have been working hard to raise money to buy the structure. So far, they've raised almost half of the $10,000 they need.
Fenton says her desire to help others came from her parents.
"I watched my parents growing up as a young child, I watched how they helped people. We had hardly anything to eat, but … when people would come, my mom and dad would invite anybody over. 'Come on in, have some tea, have some bannock and jam,' [they would say]," added Fenton.
Her parents would share what they had, even when they didn't have much themselves; a value Fenton says was instilled in her from a young age.
"Because I have gone back to school and earned my masters of social work. I'm a social worker, so I'm all about helping people and I guess as a social worker, the compassion and care and the love that I have for people is what keeps driving me," said Fenton.