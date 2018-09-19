Fort William First Nation plans aftercare centre, safe house as part of drug strategy

Fort William First Nation (FWFN) officials are hoping to see the ideas in the community action plan against drugs start to become reality in the coming months.

"We see our loved ones succumbing to the addictions, ultimately dying because of the addictions," FWFN CEO Ken Ogima said. "We see the younger generation [having to parent] their own siblings at a very young age, families broken apart."

"The issues are very real in our community," he said. "I think it's become so much of a norm that we drive by it without really having given it much thought. And that's scary, when addictions, the social plights to the addictions, become a normal state in a community, it really does call for action."

So FWFN has launched its community action plan against drugs. The plan stems from a meeting last year, during which FWFN members came together to discuss the addiction issues the community is experiencing, as well as those surrounding gangs and drug dealing.

A follow-up meeting was held on Monday night, discussing what has happened in the last year, as well as possible new actions that will take place going forward, Ogima said.

He said there are two main areas currently being focused on. One is the improvement of in-community aftercare for those members who have undergone treatment for addiction.

"Aftercare has been a huge gap," Ogima said. "We invest a lot of time and resources in sending our members away to detox to get treatment, but we don't invest enough resources in ensuring that they come back home to a safe and healthy community."

"The reality is, is if we send our members away to get treated, and we expect them to come back to the same environment that led them to the addiction," there's a far greater chance they'll relapse, Ogima said.

FWFN also intends to build what Ogima called a safe house, which would offer resources for people struggling with addictions in the community.

Those members, he said, "can feel safe to come and have a coffee, feel safe to come and just be out of the rain," and receive other supports.

Ogima said FWFN is currently seeking funding for the safe house and aftercare treatment centre projects, and the hope is they'll be moving ahead in the new year.

Another initiative involves Dilico, who FWFN have asked to develop a treatment plan that includes families.

"You treat the individual, but we should also should be treating the families," Ogima said.

"Something was said [Monday] night that really resonated on me, and it was by one of our elder members," Ogima said. "If one person, at least one person, loves our addicted ones, and shows that they have not given up on them, at least they have one person."

"And that resonated on me because I'm thinking 'how many of our members with addictions truly do have someone who loves them? And how many of our members with addictions have we given up on as a community?'"